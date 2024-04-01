The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Man found fatally shot in Austin

The man was found with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are investigating after an unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The still-unidentified man, whose age is unknown, was found outside in the 500 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:10 a.m., according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

