Man found fatally shot in Austin

Police are investigating after an unidentified man was found with gunshot wounds in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The still-unidentified man, whose age is unknown, was found outside in the 500 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:10 a.m., according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
“Little Joe” McRae, 13, bagged his first wild turkey while hunting with his grandpa Ray McRae during Illinois’ first youth spring turkey weekend on Village Sportsmen’s Club property in Hancock County.
The man, 56, was crossing the street when witnesses saw a car hit him without stopping, police said.
Chicago has been designated the nation’s most dangerous city for migrating birds. City officials can change that before the Department of Planning and Development’s preliminary proposed construction guidelines are released on April 15.
Her hasty Facebook post broke the news while immediate family was still processing the loss.
In addition to being belligerent and despised by many, the Cubs legend is considered by baseball historians to have been the driving force in segregating professional baseball in the 19th century.