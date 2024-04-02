The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Shots fired at businesses in Crest Hill, 1 in custody

Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Theodore Street and found that someone had opened fire on businesses on both sides of the street, Crest Hill police said. One person was arrested.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Shots fired at businesses in Crest Hill, 1 in custody
Police tape

yellow police tape

Sun-Times file photo

A person was being questioned after shots were fired at several businesses Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Theodore Street and found that someone had opened fire on businesses on both sides of the street, the Crest Hill Police Department said.

No one was injured.

Officers found a man in a nearby neighborhood. He was taken to the police station for questioning, police said.

Police say they believe the shooter may have dropped a handgun after the attack. If anyone finds the gun they are asked to contact Crest Hill police immediately.

Nearby Chaney Monge School was put on lockdown during the investigation. The lockdown was lifted about 3 p.m.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to call (815) 741-5115.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed in West Lawn hit-and-run was a ‘beloved’ CPS employee
Chicago area man who joined mom, aunt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets probation
After Jayden Perkins’ killing, state Senate Republicans want a parole board overhaul
‘Sweet, loving’ 19-year-old woman killed in Austin mass shooting was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’
Man found fatally shot in West Garfield Park
How Eileen O’Neill Burke won the razor-thin primary for Cook County state’s attorney
The Latest
_NVK.jpg
Politics
Chicago area man who joined mom, aunt at Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets probation
Prosecutors say Nicholas Von Keudell “pulled up a lawn chair to watch the violence further unfold for nearly an hour.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago
Open-water swim in Chicago River to be held in September, the first in more than 100 years
Five hundred swimmers will participate in the first organized swim event, which will raise funds for ALS research and swim programs for at-risk youth.
By Jessica Ma
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-31 at 8.52.11 AM.png
Columnists
‘Straight-up collusion’ drives O’Hare cost overruns, small contractor says
Owner of fiber-optics company says the Chicago Department of Aviation is freezing out small contractors.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Landon Slaggert, Anders Lee
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Landon Slaggert has a role model in Islanders forward Anders Lee
Slaggert has tried to emulate Lee’s net-front abilities and leadership since he was 8 years old, watching Lee’s Notre Dame freshman season. They will face each other for the first time in the NHL on Tuesday.
By Ben Pope
 
City Hall
Johnson chooses Pacione-Zayas as chief of staff; first Latina in role
Cristina Pacione-Zayas, having spent the last 11 months learning the ropes of city government as Rich Guidice’s top deputy, was the natural choice to replace Guidice.
By Fran Spielman
 