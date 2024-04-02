Shots fired at businesses in Crest Hill, 1 in custody

A person was being questioned after shots were fired at several businesses Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Theodore Street and found that someone had opened fire on businesses on both sides of the street, the Crest Hill Police Department said.

No one was injured.

Officers found a man in a nearby neighborhood. He was taken to the police station for questioning, police said.

Police say they believe the shooter may have dropped a handgun after the attack. If anyone finds the gun they are asked to contact Crest Hill police immediately.

Nearby Chaney Monge School was put on lockdown during the investigation. The lockdown was lifted about 3 p.m.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to call (815) 741-5115.