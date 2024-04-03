16-year-old boy charged in Rogers Park mass shooting

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in a February shooting that left one woman dead and three wounded in Rogers Park.

The teen boy, whose name wasn't released because he is a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday in Edgewater. He was identified as the person who allegedly "targeted" and opened fire on a group in Pottawattomie Park in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue on Feb. 25, Chicago police said.

In the attack, Keyonce Gladney, 19, of Minnesota, was shot in the chest. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she later died, police said. Two other victims were also taken to Saint Francis in good condition: a 20-year-old man who was shot in the forehead and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the left hip.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the right foot. She was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Witnesses at the scene said the woman ran to a fire station around the corner seeking help after the shooting.

The boy was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder, authorities say.