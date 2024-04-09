Two men shot, one fatally near Morse Red Line stop in Rogers Park

One man has died and another injured after a shooting in Rogers Park Tuesday morning.

The victims, a 41-year-old and a 33-year-old, were outside in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue when a gunman approached and began to fire shots in their direction, police said.

Both were shot in the back and were taken by paramedics to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the fire department.

The younger man died there, said police, while the 41-year-old was listed in good condition, police said.

The attack happened near the Morse Red Line station, 1358 W. Morse Ave.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

