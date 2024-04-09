Two men shot, one fatally near Morse Red Line stop in Rogers Park

One man has died and another injured after a shooting in Rogers Park Tuesday morning.
The victims, a 41-year-old and a 33-year-old, were outside in the 6900 block of North Glenwood Avenue when a gunman approached and began to fire shots in their direction, police said.
Both were shot in the back and were taken by paramedics to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the fire department.
The younger man died there, said police, while the 41-year-old was listed in good condition, police said.
The attack happened near the Morse Red Line station, 1358 W. Morse Ave.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Video shows Chicago police firing at Dexter Reed 96 times in 41 seconds after he shot officer during traffic stop, COPA says
The Latest
Su director y fundador, Pepe Vargas y su directora de programación, Andrea Florens, comparten su visión para el presente y futuro del festival.
Por todo lo alto: La ‘fiesta’ del eclipse solar desató la alegría y las emociones en Chicago y el sur de Illinois
Con cielos soleados y una temperatura máxima de 71 grados, estudiantes, trabajadores y familias de todo Chicago, hicieron un alto en sus rutinas diarias para maravillarse con el eclipse parcial. Un residente de Tinley Park hizo el viaje al sur del estado para ver el eclipse total. “No sé cómo describirlo si no es con la palabra ‘guau’”, dijo King.
Credit card companies benefit from this business model by charging fees. Stop the madness and support businesses that take cash.
The NFL will feature eight more position-specific helmets in 2024, with the goal of protecting players from impact most likely to occur at quarterback and offensive and defensive line.
A source said on Tuesday there has been no communication between the two, but the bigger picture is Donovan has publicly discussed how much the college game has changed since he left in 2015, and not necessarily in a good way.