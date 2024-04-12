Man fatally shot in Washington Park

A man was shot and killed Friday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.
The 46-year-old was found unresponsive in a hallway about 4:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
