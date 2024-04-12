Two shot in Pilsen

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Pilsen early Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

Two men, 31 and 25, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue at about 1:58 a.m. when a white vehicle approached them from an alley and a passenger shot at them, police said.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the 31-year-old was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back and the 25-year-old was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody.

