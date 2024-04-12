Two shot in Pilsen

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Pilsen early Friday morning, according to Chicago police.
Two men, 31 and 25, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue at about 1:58 a.m. when a white vehicle approached them from an alley and a passenger shot at them, police said.
Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the 31-year-old was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back and the 25-year-old was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
The snub is upsetting to the mother’s dad, who thinks she’s using the child as a weapon.
Later this month the justices will hear a case that will determine whether cities can use local laws to ban homeless people from sleeping outside with a blanket or other bedding.
Adaptation of the Pulitzer-winning novel boasts intriguing characters, glorious dialogue and lots of Robert Downey Jr.
Gail Wise bought the first Ford Mustang sold in the United States; 60 years later, she still owns it
The Park Ridge woman bought the car in April 1964 to get to her job as a third grade teacher.
If the White Sox succeed in getting the city and state to build them a new home in South Loop’s ‘The 78,’ this little-known Iraqi billionaire stands to profit.