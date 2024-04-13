15-year-old boy dies weeks after South Side shooting
A 15-year-old boy has died weeks after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
Michael Jones was outside about 11:30 a.m. March 27 in the 800 block of West 52nd Street when two people approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arms and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
He was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m. Thursday.
Police didn't immediately have any update on the case.
