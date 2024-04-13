The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Crime News

15-year-old boy dies weeks after South Side shooting

Michael Jones was outside about 11:30 a.m. March 27 in the 800 block of West 52nd Street when two people approached him and fired shots, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy dies weeks after South Side shooting
A 15-year-old boy died weeks after we was shot on the South Side.

A 15-year-old boy died weeks after we was shot on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy has died weeks after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Michael Jones was outside about 11:30 a.m. March 27 in the 800 block of West 52nd Street when two people approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arms and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

He was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m. Thursday.

Police didn't immediately have any update on the case.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Logan Square
Man fatally shot in Washington Park
Man dies days after South Chicago shooting
Chicago police officers involved in Dexter Reed shooting have been named in past complaints tied to traffic stops
Dexter Reed killing exposes struggle over how Chicago investigates police shootings
Man accused of killing 11-year-old boy, stabbing mother plans to represent himself in court
The Latest
*** BESTPIX *** Texas National Guard Works To Secure Southern Border In El Paso
Editorials
Work permits for all undocumented immigrants? That’s asking too much.
Advocates pushing President Biden to make this drastic, legally questionable move should stick with more reasonable measures to help a smaller number of undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients.
By CST Editorial Board
 
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese could both end up in Sky uniforms this season
The Sky own the No. 3 and 8 overall picks, a result of some costly deal-making by first-year general manager Jeff Pagliocca.
By Annie Costabile
 
NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA Mock Draft: Who will be selected after Caitlin Clark goes No. 1?
This year’s draft class had the potential to be a total bust because several stars, including Clark, could have opted to return to college for a fifth season. Clark declared for the Draft in February, and a number of her peers followed, helping make this one of the deepest draft classes, and arguably most consequential in league history.
By Annie Costabile
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m uneasy about boyfriend staying in touch with exes
He’s a great guy who says he texts his former girlfriend because he cares about other people.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
sandhills2024JeffGetzNebraska.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Sandhills in snowy Nebraska, Morel of the Week begins and a monarch
Sandhill cranes on a visit to the Platte River area of Nebraska, the first Morel of the Week this year and an early sighting of a monarch butterfly are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 