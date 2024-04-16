The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Man charged with transporting millions worth of golf memorabilia in Georgia

Richard Brendan Globensky allegedly transported stolen Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia from the Augusta National Gold Club in Georgia, between 2009 and 2022.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Masters - Previews

The entrance to the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Getty

A man has been charged with transporting millions of dollars worth of golf memorabilia for over a decade in Georgia.

Richard Brendan Globensky allegedly transported stolen Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia from the Augusta National Gold Club in Augusta, Georgia, between 2009 and 2022, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Globensky allegedly moved goods from Georgia to Tampa, Florida, knowing their were stolen, officials said.

No other information was available.

