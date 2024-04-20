The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Crime Chicago

1 killed, 2 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

State troopers responded late Friday to the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at Canalport Avenue for a report of shots fired, Illinois state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 2 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway April 19, 2024.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway April 19, 2024.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed and two were hurt in a shooting Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Just after 11 p.m., state troopers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at Canalport Avenue for a report of shots fired, Illinois state police said.

One person died at the scene, state police said. Two others suffered injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Northbound lanes were diverted to Interstate 55 and reopened just before 3:45 a.m.

No further information was available.

Next Up In Crime
Man killed, another critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
Woman killed, man injured in West Garfield Park
Woman accused of killing, dismembering landlord takes stand in defense
A party, a cake — and then gunfire: Toddler and 7-year-old brother remain hospitalized after Back of Yards mass shooting
Kim Foxx won't take sides on request by man facing rape trial for 'certificate of innocence' in murder case
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Lemont motel
The Latest
Burnham Prairie - Landscape Wetland - Jul19 3.JPG
Editorials
Illinois wetlands deserve protection. Lawmakers should make that happen, while there is still time.
State lawmakers can pass legislation that would restore the safeguards the U.S. Supreme Court removed last year on wetlands, which play a key role in helping to mitigate the impact of climate change and are critical habitats for birds, insects, mammals and amphibians.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Decades after their ugly divorce, my parents still keep bringing it up
Dad just disclosed an intimate detail that could prolong the blame game over the breakup.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 11.57.01 PM.png
White Sox
Bettors knew White Sox would be bad, but they’re worse than expected
Bet on it: Don’t expect Grifol’s team, which is on pace to challenge the 2003 Tigers for the most losses in a season, to be favored much this year
By Rob Miech
 
A building crane near three partially demolished buildings.
Letters to the Editor
Mayor Johnson's bond plan should address vacant CHA land
Twenty years after the city and CHA demolished high-rise public housing developments, there are still 130 acres of vacant land and buildings at several CHA redevelopment sites.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The HeartMate 3 is a mechanical pump designed for patients with end-stage heart failure and manufactured by Thoratec Corp., a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories of North Chicago. Known as a left ventricular assist device, the HeartMate 3 helps the main pumping chamber of the heart pump blood to the rest of the body. The device can be used by patients awaiting a heart transplant or for long-term therapy. The device is powered by a cable that is attached to the pump and exits the body through a surgical opening and connects to a controller and batteries or other power source, according to the manufacturer’s instruction manual.
Health
FDA recalls Abbott heart pumps linked to deaths, injuries
The recall affects the only medical option for many patients with end-stage heart failure who do not qualify for a transplant.
By Daniel Chang | KFF Health News and Holly Hacker | KFF Health News
 