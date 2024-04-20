The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Crime Chicago

Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home

The 20-year-old was found Saturday in a bedroom of a home in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A woman was found stabbed to death Saturday in the bedroom of home in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded about 3:50 p.m. to a residence in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found the 20-year-old, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest.

