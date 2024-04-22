The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Police issue community warning in Greater Grand Crossing after string of arsons

All five of the fires took place within a few blocks of each other, and police said in some instances the fires have spread from the trash bins they’re started in to nearby homes and buildings.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police issue community warning in Greater Grand Crossing after string of arsons
CPD-03.JPG

All five of the fires took place within a few blocks of each other, and police said in some instances the fires have spread from the trash bins they’re started in to nearby homes and buildings.

Sun-Times file

Chicago police issued a community warning following a string of trash fires in Greater Grand Crossing on Sunday, which they say may be connected to two others last month.

All of the fires occurred within a few blocks of each other, and police said in some instances the fires had spread from the trash bins where they started to nearby homes and buildings.

The latest fires started at 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening in the 300 block of East 70th Street. Another fire was reported about 30 minutes later in the 6900 block of South Prairie Street, police said. A short time later, a third fire was started in the 300 block of East 70th Street.

Police said they believe the fires are connected to two that were started at 11:11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Indiana Avenue and another about two hours later in the 6800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

There is no description of the suspect, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Bureau of Detectives Arson Section at (312) 744-7618.

Next Up In Crime
Family of landlord found dismembered waits as jury deliberates in Northwest Side slaying case
Chicago police union files notice of appeal in case that would open serious discipline cases to the public
Chicago police release photos, video of person of interest sought in probe of Officer Luis Huesca slaying
1 killed, 3 hurt in Oak Forest shooting
Woman dies in car crash in South Deering
Chicago police officer is shot to death as his car is taken in Gage Park
The Latest
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
La Voz Chicago
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
El agente Luis Huesca, de 30 años, regresaba a casa del trabajo sobre las 3 de la madrugada en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th cuando se activó una alerta de ShotSpotter, dijo el superintendente de policía Larry Snelling. No hay ningún detenido.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Clouds of dust spread across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded April 11.
Environment
Judge OKs $12.25 million class-action settlement over Hilco's Little Village dust storm
Developer Hilco and its contractors agreed to pay the money to neighborhood residents for the 2020 botched smokestack implosion. Mayor Brandon Johnson was urged to release a report on the city’s “negligent” oversight.
By Brett Chase
 
Migrants_Johnson.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Por 30 votos a favor y 18 en contra, el Concejo Municipal aprobó la última ronda de financiación para una crisis que ha resaltado las divisiones raciales en la ciudad.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Screenshot 2024-04-19 at 1.56.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
Aarón Méndez, de 22 meses, sufrió daños renales y es posible que le tengan que extirpar un riñón. Su hermano mayor, Isaiah, está sedado desde que fue operado. “Estoy devastada sólo de pensar que podría haber perdido a mis dos hijos aquella noche”, declaró su madre al Sun-Times.
By David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
 
HARRY LENNIX as AUGUST WILSON- in "How I Learned What I Learned" at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place." 3.jpeg
Theater
Sublime ‘How I Learned What I Learned’ delves into life lessons that shaped August Wilson the writer and his works
Actor Harry Lennix wears August Wilson’s persona with ease and grace. As he weaves together anecdotes from the playwright’s eventful life, the audience gets a direct look at the power within the man behind the pen.
By Catey Sullivan | For the Sun-Times
 