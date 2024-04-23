The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

39-year-old slain in Oak Forest shooting remembered as 'loving father' who'd 'help anyone in need'

Three others, including a 12-year-old girl, were wounded in the shooting, Oak Forest police said.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 39-year-old slain in Oak Forest shooting remembered as 'loving father' who'd 'help anyone in need'
Mohannad Othman and his infant oldest daughter, in a red dress

Mohannad Othman and his oldest daughter; the Oak Forest resident died of a gunshot wound on Monday.

Provided

Anwar A. last saw her uncle Mohannad Othman a month ago in Michigan as they prepared for a family wedding in May.

On Tuesday, she was in Oak Forest as the family mourned Othman. The 39-year-old was fatally shot outside his parents’ Oak Forest home Sunday, less than a mile from where he lived.

“It’s devastating,” said Anwar, who withheld her last name for privacy reasons. “It’s not something you’d ever imagine in a million years.”

Surveillance video captured a fatal shooting outside an Oak Forest home Sunday.

Surveillance video captured a fatal shooting outside an Oak Forest home Sunday.

Provided

The shooting was captured on surveillance video from a neighbor’s home.

At 5:22 p.m. Sunday, Othman pulled into the driveway of his parents’ home in the 5500 block of Babette Court. A red vehicle pulled in behind him seconds later, according to surveillance video shown to the Chicago Sun-Times. Othman then entered the house along with two men from the red vehicle.

Moments later, a woman ran from the home to a neighbor’s house and started “banging on the door,” according to a neighbor, whose 12-year-old sister was wounded.

Othman then chased the two men out of the home and toward the street as one of them swung an object at him, the video shows.

Two bullet holes near the window of a home where Mohannad Othman was shot to death April 21, 2024 in suburban Oak Forest.

Two bullet holes near the window of a home where Mohannad Othman was shot to death April 21, 2024 in suburban Oak Forest.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

About 5:25 p.m., Othman rushed away from the men and back toward the driveway, where he instantly fell after he was shot, the video shows. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiners office.

“Mohannad was a victim to a senseless crime,” his sister Hanadi Othman said in a statement shared by Anwar. “The law should charge his murderer to the furthest extent.”

Police didn’t provide updates Tuesday on the two men from the red vehicle seen entering the house.

“They literally used our front yard, backyard and around the house as a battleground,” said the 12-year-old girl’s older brother.

A man and a woman, both 19, were also wounded, suffering gun shots to in their legs, Oak Forest police said. One was released from the hospital and the other was still being treated. Police did not provide more details on their conditions or who they were.

Related

The 31-year-old man, who didn’t want to be named for privacy reasons, said his sister was getting ready to watch a movie with her younger cousin when the shooting started.

“The bullet went inside from [the window] and through our couch and hit my little sister,” her brother said.

The girl was shot near her abdomen and the bullet exited through her back, her brother said. She was treated at an area hospital and released Monday, though she was “in pain all night.”

“She’s recovering. Thank God the bullet went in and out and didn’t touch any major arteries,” he said.

Oak Forest police initially said the girl was standing in a neighboring driveway. The police department did not release any updates Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the city of Oak Forest said more information would likely be released Wednesday.

A 12-year-old girl was wounded after a bullet went through the window of her Oak Forest home and struck her April 21, 2024, her brother said.

A 12-year-old girl was wounded after a bullet went through the window of her Oak Forest home and struck her April 21, 2024, her brother said.

Mohammad Samra/Sun-Times

The girl’s brother, whose family has lived in the neighborhood since 2016, said they “never heard a gunshot” in the neighborhood before Sunday.

The girl often plays on her scooter near the cul-de-sac where the gunfire erupted and “always felt safe,” he said.

The man expressed his sorrow for his neighbors’ loss. “I’m sorry their 39-year-old kid died and that should not happen like that,” he said.

A few of Othman’s relatives briefly gathered Tuesday near where the shooting occurred, some smoking cigarettes as others inspected bullet holes near a window. Two women stood in the driveway, looking at where Othman laid after he was shot.

Othman had four daughters, the youngest a set of 4-month-old twins. “He absolutely loved them,” Anwar said.

His sister said Othman’s family members, friends and acquaintances would all remember him fondly.

“Everyone will say, ‘He was so kind and did not deserve his life to end so tragically,’” Hanadi said.

Next Up In Crime
Services set for Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca as off-duty killing ruled line-of-duty death
14-year-old boy charged with murder in South Loop shooting
2 attempted sexual assaults reported in Lake View
Woman dead, 2 children critical after car crash in South Deering
Tenant convicted of murdering, dismembering 69-year-old landlord on Northwest Side
Police issue community warning in Greater Grand Crossing after string of arsons
The Latest
Ryan Poles in a Bears hat and sunglasses
Bears
2024 NFL Draft is final piece of Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild
Poles has the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and then it’s time to test the sturdiness of his construction.
By Jason Lieser
 
Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bears
Justin Fields trade 'tough' for ex-Bears teammates, who think he'll do well with Steelers
The Bears weren’t blindsided by the trade of Justin Fields to the Steelers last month. But that didn’t make it any easier.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bengals Draft Football
Bears
The Bears' second selection in the NFL draft is where the mystery starts
By pure circumstance, USC quarterback Caleb Williams was on the same flight to Detroit on Tuesday as Washington receiver Rome Odunze. Time will tell whether they’re on the same flight out of Detroit — and to Chicago — on Friday morning.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Plan is set for No. 1 pick in draft Thursday
The Bears have been studying quarterbacks for months as they look to turn their offense around.
By Jason Lieser
 
USC quarterback Caleb Williams grips a football as he looks on from the sidelines during a game against UCLA on Nov. 18, 2023.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: It's almost time for Caleb Williams
All indications are the Bears are taking the USC quarterback with the first pick, but we’ll still have to wait until the NFL Draft to make it official.
By Sun-Times staff
 