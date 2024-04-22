The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
4 hurt, 2 critically, in Oak Forest shooting

A person was detained on the scene for alleged involvement, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were wounded in a domestic shooting in Oak Forest, police said.

Four people were injured, two critically, in a domestic shooting in south suburban Oak Forest Sunday evening, police said.

Oak Forest police responded to a call of shots fired in the 5500 block of Babette Court about 5:10 p.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds, according to Oak Forest police. Two people were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police later found a vehicle that was involved in the incident in the 5900 block of 159th Street. One person in the car had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The other person in the car was detained on the scene.

