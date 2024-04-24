The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Orland Park man charged in connection with fatal Oak Forest shooting

Omar Zegar, 37, was arrested after the shooting Sunday and was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of weapon with a revoked firearm owners ID card, Oak Forest police said.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
Surveillance video captured a fatal shooting outside an Oak Forest home Sunday.

An Orland Park man was charged in connection with a fatal shooting in suburban Oak Forest, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

As more information is gathered, further charges may be considered by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

A detention hearing for Zegar was scheduled for Wednesday at the Bridgevew Court House.

Mohannad Othman, 39, was killed and three teens were wounded in a domestic shooting in south suburban Oak Forest on Sunday evening, officials said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video from a neighbor’s home.

At 5:22 p.m. Sunday, Othman pulled into the driveway of his parents’ home in the 5500 block of Babette Court. A red vehicle pulled in behind him seconds later, according to surveillance video shown to the Chicago Sun-Times. Othman then entered the house along with two men from the red vehicle.

Moments later, a woman ran from the home to a neighbor’s house and started “banging on the door,” according to a neighbor, whose 12-year-old sister was wounded.

Othman then chased the two men out of the home and toward the street as one of them swung an object at him, the video shows.

About 5:25 p.m., Othman rushed away from the men and back toward the driveway, where he instantly fell after he was shot, the video shows. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiners office.

“Mohannad was a victim to a senseless crime,” his sister Hanadi Othman said in a statement shared by his niece. “The law should charge his murderer to the furthest extent.”

Mohannad Othman and his oldest daughter.

