Wednesday, May 22, 2024
9-month-old boy is dropped off at Woodlawn fire house

Authorities say a man dropped the child at a Chicago fire station Tuesday. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 9-month-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday after he was dropped off at a Chicago fire station in Woodlawn on the South Side.

An infant who was dropped off Tuesday at a Chicago fire station in Woodlawn on the South Side has been hospitalized.

A person dropped off the 9-month-old boy about 10:45 a.m. at the Chicago Fire Department Engine 47 station, 432 E. Marquette Road., according to Chicago police.

Fire officials took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Detectives were investigating.

No other information was available.

