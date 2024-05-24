The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
Man, 19, killed in Austin drive-by

The man, 19, was shot in the 4700 block of West Polk Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The attack happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk Street.

A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a car drove past the 19-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Polk Street, and someone inside it fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

