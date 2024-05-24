Man, 19, killed in Austin drive-by

A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a car drove past the 19-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Polk Street, and someone inside it fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.