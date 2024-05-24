1 held after fatal Woodlawn shooting

A man was shot and killed in a Woodlawn domestic incident early Friday, police said.

The man, 59, was shot in the abdomen in the 6600 block of South University Avenue around 4:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical center in critical condition and later died.

The man told police a 50-year-old woman shot him, and she was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.