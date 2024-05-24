The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
Crime News Woodlawn

1 held after fatal Woodlawn shooting

The man, 59, was shot in the abdomen about 4:30 a.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 held after fatal Woodlawn shooting
Crime scene tape.

No charges have been announced for the suspect, according to police.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed in a Woodlawn domestic incident early Friday, police said.

The man, 59, was shot in the abdomen in the 6600 block of South University Avenue around 4:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical center in critical condition and later died.

The man told police a 50-year-old woman shot him, and she was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Did the Kane County sheriff's office blow a chance to arrest suspect hours before killing him?
Murder charges filed in slaying of City Winery employee
Man beaten to death during Bronzeville argument
Man, 19, killed in Austin drive-by shooting
2 men in car are shot, wounded in Uptown
Man stabbed during fight in Loop
The Latest
TomNearErnieBankssister1977JewelOsco.jpg
Outdoors
A glass of milk: From gang life to gar, Yale and the cutting edge of biological sciences
Tom Near had the fortune to make a dramatic turn from gang life in the Hamlin Park-Lathrop Homes area to reach the cutting edge of the biological sciences at Yale.
By Dale Bowman
 
CLAY LISTON
Other Views
Muhammad Ali's defeat of Sonny Liston in Lewiston, Maine was a knockout for the ages
The match, on May 25, 1965, was one of the more significant sporting events of the 20th century and resulted in what some call the greatest sports photo of all time. It all happened in a town that last year was the scene of a horrific mass shooting.
By Eldon Ham
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend ditched me years ago, but his son still asks for money
Student requesting a graduation gift is a stranger, except for being offspring of a former bestie who let the friendship die off.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Joe Biden
Columnists
Biden can't blow the debates
If Joe Biden has a serious brain freeze or incoherent digression, he and we are in terrible trouble.
By Mona Charen
 
Tuan Huynh, owner of VietFive Coffee in West Loop.
Small Business
With Vietfive coffee shop in West Loop, owner Tuan Huynh says he takes a cue from his family
Now planning to open a second location, Huynh says the coffee shop is a way to share his family’s story and build community, embodying a path of “creating better habits, making better decisions.”
By Amy Yee
 