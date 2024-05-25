The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Crime News

Man critically injured in Loop stabbing

The man told officers he was in a large crowd when someone stabbed him in the left arm with a knife.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was stabbed May 24, 2024 in the Loop.

Sun-Times file

A 23-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing Friday night in the Loop.

About 9:10 p.m., officers found him wounded in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, Chicago police said.

The man told officers he was in a large crowd when someone stabbed him in the left arm with a knife. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A knife was recovered near the scene, police said. No one was in custody.

