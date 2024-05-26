The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Girl, 5, fatally shot on Near West Side

The girl was shot in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed on the Near West Side Sunday morning, police said.

The girl was in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

