Friday, May 31, 2024
Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing

The gunman knocked on the 28-year-old victim’s door and fired shots that pierced the door and hit the 28-year-old in the chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Police are looking for a man who fatally shot another man after knocking on his door in Grand Crossing late Thursday.

The gunman, who is “known” to the 28-year-old victim, shot several times through his door in the 200 block of East 69th Place just before 10 p.m., police said.

The gunman ran away and the 28-year-old, shot in the chest, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.

