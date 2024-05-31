Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing

Police are looking for a man who fatally shot another man after knocking on his door in Grand Crossing late Thursday.

The gunman, who is “known” to the 28-year-old victim, shot several times through his door in the 200 block of East 69th Place just before 10 p.m., police said.

The gunman ran away and the 28-year-old, shot in the chest, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody and Area 1 detectives are investigating.