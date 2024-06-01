The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
4 critically injured after fight leads to shooting in Belmont Cragin

Four men were critically injured after a fight led to a shooting Friday night in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 11:25 p.m., a 43-year-old man was near his home in the 4700 block of West Wrightwood when he began arguing with three men he knew, Chicago police said.

When the men started attacking him, the 43-year-old fired a handgun at the other men, police said.

One man, 29, was shot five times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, along with a 55-year-old shot in the neck. Another man, 22, was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The 43-year-old shooter, who is a concealed carry license holder, suffered trauma to his head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai, police said.

All were listed in critical condition.

A handgun was recovered at the scene as area detectives investigate.

