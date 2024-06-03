The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 4, fatally struck by pickup in Avalon Park

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for failure to yield, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-06.JPG

The Alsip boy was a pedestrian in the 8100 block of South Harper Avenue when he was hit, police said.

Sun-Times file photo

A 4-year-old suburban boy was fatally struck by a pickup in the Avalon Park neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police.

The boy, identified as Xyare M. Askew, was taken by ambulance to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 52-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2021 Dodge Ram was turning onto South Harper Avenue from East 82nd Street around 5:25 p.m. when a passenger in the truck told him Xyare was in the street, according to a traffic report.

The driver said he didn’t see Xyare and hit him before he could fully stop, the report said.

No one else was injured including two passengers in the pickup, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl.

The Avalon Park neighborhood driver, was cited for failing to yield, police said. He consented to chemical testing, and results are pending.

An autopsy for Xyare, of south suburban Alsip, was scheduled for Monday.

The pickup was towed for an investigation that is being handled by the Major Accident Unit.

