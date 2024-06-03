Good Samaritan shot trying to stop Austin carjacking

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot while trying to stop a carjacking in the Austin neighborhood early Monday, police said.

The good Samaritan intervened when four assailants confronted the female driver, battered her and took her 2011 Volkwagen sedan in the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue around 2 a.m., police said.

Before fleeing, one of the robbers shot the good Samaritan in the chest and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police. The woman wasn’t injured.

No one is in custody and Area 5 detectives are investigating.