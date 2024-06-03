Good Samaritan shot trying to stop Austin carjacking

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot while trying to stop a carjacking in the Austin neighborhood early Monday, police said.
The good Samaritan intervened when four assailants confronted the female driver, battered her and took her 2011 Volkwagen sedan in the 1500 block of North Linder Avenue around 2 a.m., police said.
Before fleeing, one of the robbers shot the good Samaritan in the chest and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police. The woman wasn’t injured.
No one is in custody and Area 5 detectives are investigating.
Aurora mayor says Kane County sheriff's decisions before police shooting led to 'unfortunate loss of life'
The Latest
The climate scientist and former Mexico City mayor said Sunday night that her two competitors had called her and conceded her victory.
Retiree dreams of living in a cabin far away from adult children and grandchildren.
Before Pope Francis acknowledged a second miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis in May, setting forth the process of giving him sainthood, Chicago Catholics were already embracing the teen’s story. They named a parish in Chicago after Acutis in 2022.
Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum faces main opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, a tech entrepreneur and former senator. Nearly 100 million voters are choosing governors in nine of the country’s 32 states and candidates for both houses of Congress, thousands of mayorships and other local posts.