California man held in stabbing of woman near Union Station

A California man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman near Union Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson Barreno of Oakland, Calif., was arrested moments after attacking a 71-year-old woman in the 200 block of South Canal Street about 1:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

Police say Barreno, 25, stabbed the woman several times with a sharp object before running from the scene. Good Samaritans held Barreno until officers arrived on scene and arrested him in the 500 block of Tilden Street.

The woman was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Barreno was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing bodily harm and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

He will appear at a detention hearing Friday.