Monday, June 10, 2024
Crime News Little Village

Man killed, another critical, in Little Village shooting

The man who was killed exchanged gunfire with an assailant, police found in their initial investigation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police Department | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

One man was killed and another wounded during an exchange of gunfire in Little Village Sunday night, police said.

The men, 23 and 35, were in the 3900 block of West 31st Street around 8:30 p.m. when the younger man may have exchanged gunfire with a gunman who fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The men were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger man was pronounced dead and the older man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A weapon was recovered on the scene.

No arrests have been made and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

