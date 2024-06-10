Man shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot and wounded in Chicago Lawn on Monday night, Chicago police said.
The man, 31, was driving south in the 6800 block of South Maplewood Avenue about 7:16 p.m. when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Security guard killed in Little Italy worked hard, made time for friends and family: 'He was an outstanding father'
The Latest
Security guard killed in Little Italy worked hard, made time for friends and family: 'He was an outstanding father'
Damien Nelson, 44, was found in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street and pronounced dead on the scene early Monday.
The director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ graduated from the North Side school in 1953, but the rhythms and stories of Chicago fueled his film tales long after he left the city for Hollywood.
About 10:41 a.m. Monday a northbound bus struck a building in the 3500 block of South Halsted Street and continued going north, hitting a Cadillac that was also driving north, police said.
The woman, whose age was not known, suffered major burns after furniture caught fire in a home in the 7400 block of South Exchange Avenue.
The site of the presidential center and museum is “about 56%” complete, according to workers at the site, and former President Barack Obama briefly spoke and shook hands with dozens to celebrate the latest milestone — the museum building hitting its full height of 225 feet.