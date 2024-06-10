The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
Man shot, wounded in Chicago Lawn

The man, 31, was driving south in the 6800 block of South Maplewood Avenue about 7:16 p.m. when he was shot in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and wounded in Chicago Lawn on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The man, 31, was driving south in the 6800 block of South Maplewood Avenue about 7:16 p.m. when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

