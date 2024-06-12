Food delivery driver in critical condition after being shot in Englewood
The 49-year-old man was in an argument while trying to deliver food, then someone fired shots, police said.
A 49-year-old man was shot in the head after delivering food early Wednesday in Englewood, police said.
The worker began arguing with an “unknown male” after delivering the order about 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 68th Street, police said.
At that point, someone opened fire, shooting the 49-year-old in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and the gunman was not arrested.
Area 1 detectives are investigating.
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
35 years into her marriage, woman loves her mate but has deeper feelings for his old friend.
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He was the coolest judge I've ever seen, on TV or off TV'
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber took senior status in 2002, but he continued to preside over blockbuster trials 20 years later. They included the trial of former R&B star R. Kelly in 2022 and a major corruption trial involving four political insiders tied to ComEd. “He was an honorable judge and an honorable man,” said Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean.
Thorpe, who the Sox acquired in the Dylan Cease trade, allowed three runs (two earned) in a 4-3 loss to Seattle.
The boy was in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.
A person emerged from a crowd and stabbed the man as he exited a business in the first block of West Van Buren Street about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. No one is in custody.