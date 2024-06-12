The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Crime News Englewood

Food delivery driver in critical condition after being shot in Englewood

The 49-year-old man was in an argument while trying to deliver food, then someone fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Food delivery driver in critical condition after being shot in Englewood
CFD-01.JPG

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance | Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

A 49-year-old man was shot in the head after delivering food early Wednesday in Englewood, police said.

The worker began arguing with an “unknown male” after delivering the order about 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 68th Street, police said.

At that point, someone opened fire, shooting the 49-year-old in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and the gunman was not arrested.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Cops called to traffic crash find woman, 19, fatally shot in New City
Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting
Man walking out of Loop business stabbed
Witnesses recall 'out-of-control' CTA bus plowing into renovated Ramova Theatre and 11 cars, injuring 5
South Loop man charged in 3 CTA Green Line attacks
Ed Burke’s lawyers swamp judge with glowing letters of support ahead of sentencing: ‘I know who Ed really is'
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m getting ready to leave husband for his best man
35 years into her marriage, woman loves her mate but has deeper feelings for his old friend.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
U.S. District judge Harry D. Leinenweber (right) with his wife former U.S. Labor Secretary Lynn Martin
Obituaries
Judicial giant Harry D. Leinenweber dies at 87: 'He was the coolest judge I've ever seen, on TV or off TV'
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber took senior status in 2002, but he continued to preside over blockbuster trials 20 years later. They included the trial of former R&B star R. Kelly in 2022 and a major corruption trial involving four political insiders tied to ComEd. “He was an honorable judge and an honorable man,” said Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean.
By Michael Sneed  and Jon Seidel
 
White Sox Mariners Baseball
White Sox
Drew Thorpe looks sharp in major-league debut for White Sox
Thorpe, who the Sox acquired in the Dylan Cease trade, allowed three runs (two earned) in a 4-3 loss to Seattle.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting
The boy was in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man walking out of Loop business stabbed
A person emerged from a crowd and stabbed the man as he exited a business in the first block of West Van Buren Street about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 