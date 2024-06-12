Food delivery driver in critical condition after being shot in Englewood

A 49-year-old man was shot in the head after delivering food early Wednesday in Englewood, police said.

The worker began arguing with an “unknown male” after delivering the order about 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 68th Street, police said.

At that point, someone opened fire, shooting the 49-year-old in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and the gunman was not arrested.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

