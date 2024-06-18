The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Arm found at Waukegan beach identified as missing Milwaukee woman

Sade Robinson, 19, was reported missing April 2. Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged with killing and dismembering Robinson. Robinson’s body parts were found in various areas near Milwaukee.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
waukegan-police.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

The identification of a human arm found on a beach in Waukegan on May 11 was determined to be that of a missing woman from Milwaukee.

DNA testing released Tuesday confirmed the arm was that of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, whose remains were found across the Milwaukee area since she was reported missing April 2, according to the Lake County coroner’s office and the Milwaukee County sheriff’s office.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged in Milwaukee County court with killing and dismembering Robinson after the two met April 1 for a first date.

Robinson’s arm was found by a person walking on Waukegan Municipal Beach, the coroner’s office said.

Her leg was found April 2 at a park in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Other body parts were discovered in the Milwaukee area in the following days, including her torso and arm found April 18 along a stretch of a beach in South Milwaukee, according to the sheriff’s office.

