Arm found at Waukegan beach identified as missing Milwaukee woman

The identification of a human arm found on a beach in Waukegan on May 11 was determined to be that of a missing woman from Milwaukee.

DNA testing released Tuesday confirmed the arm was that of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, whose remains were found across the Milwaukee area since she was reported missing April 2, according to the Lake County coroner’s office and the Milwaukee County sheriff’s office.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged in Milwaukee County court with killing and dismembering Robinson after the two met April 1 for a first date.

Robinson’s arm was found by a person walking on Waukegan Municipal Beach, the coroner’s office said.

Her leg was found April 2 at a park in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Other body parts were discovered in the Milwaukee area in the following days, including her torso and arm found April 18 along a stretch of a beach in South Milwaukee, according to the sheriff’s office.