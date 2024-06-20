2 men shot, 1 fatally in Lower West Side

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting in the Lower West Side Thursday morning.
The men, 21 and 24, were in the 2300 block of West 24th Street when someone opened fire around 10:25 a.m., Chicago police said. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital.
The 24-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead, police said. The other suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Chicago police release videos of 3 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of 13-year-old boy
