Thursday, June 20, 2024
Crime

2 men shot, 1 fatally in Lower West Side

The men, 21 and 24, were in the 2300 block of West 24th Street when someone opened fire around 10:25 a.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police emergency lights on a squad car

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting in the Lower West Side Thursday morning.

The men, 21 and 24, were in the 2300 block of West 24th Street when someone opened fire around 10:25 a.m., Chicago police said. They took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The 24-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead, police said. The other suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

