Food delivery driver dies days after Englewood shooting

A food delivery driver died days after he was shot during an argument in Englewood on the South Side.

Anthony Broughton, 49, was delivering an order June 12 in the 1200 block of West 68th Street when he began arguing with an “unknown male.”

At that point, someone opened fire, shooting Broughton in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He died of his injuries June 15, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.