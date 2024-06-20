Food delivery driver dies days after Englewood shooting
Anthony Broughton, 49, was delivering an order June 12 in the 1200 block of West 68th Street when he got into an argument with a person and was shot about 12:30 a.m.
A food delivery driver died days after he was shot during an argument in Englewood on the South Side.
Anthony Broughton, 49, was delivering an order June 12 in the 1200 block of West 68th Street when he began arguing with an “unknown male.”
At that point, someone opened fire, shooting Broughton in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
He died of his injuries June 15, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago police release videos of 3 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of 13-year-old boy
Johnson announces $10 million expansion of fund for victims of gun violence and their grieving families
The Latest
La cantante y estrella de reality supera una adversidad más y cuenta algo de lo que compartirá en su presentación en el área de Chicago.
Los residentes de Logan Square reciben unidades de aire acondicionado en medio de la ola de calor de Chicago. ‘Este calor es ridículo’
Robert Magiet, propietario de un restaurante, entregó 24 unidades de aire acondicionado a residentes de Logan Square, Humboldt Park y otras áreas cercanas el martes y el miércoles, mientras Chicago alcanzaba cuatro días seguidos con temperaturas que superan los 90 grados.
Un timbre estridente parece haberse instalado para molestar a los migrantes en Pilsen. ‘Es bastante desagradable’, dicen
El sonido agudo suena día y noche desde una caja pequeña ubicada en la azotea de un edificio desocupado en el 2380 S. Halsted St., una de las áreas donde los migrantes se reúnen con más frecuencia. No fue posible contactar a los dueños del edificio.
During a three-and-a-half–year tenure, state GOP Chairman Don Tracy proved unable to stanch a hemorrhage of Republican support in Chicago’s suburbs, a once-reliable well of fiscally conservative, socially moderate GOP votes that’s dried up with the rise of Donald Trump.
Chicago police release videos of 3 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of 13-year-old boy
Police are asking for help identifying the three people they believe may have been involved in the homicide.