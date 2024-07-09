The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Death of man shot Sunday during Little Village baby shower marks 20th homicide victim of holiday weekend

About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Guillermo Hernandez was at a baby shower in the 2800 block of South Lawndale Avenue when several shots were fired and a car sped away, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ambulance.jpg

A man died a day after he was shot July 7, 2024 in the Little Village neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A man who was shot Sunday while attending a Little Village baby shower has died, marking the 20th homicide victim of the violent July 4th holiday weekend, officials said.

About 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Guillermo Hernandez at a home in the 2800 block of South Lawndale Avenue when several shots were fired and a car sped away, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hernandez, 58, was found lying outside in the backyard of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound above his right eye, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, initially in critical condition but Hernandez, of the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue, was pronounced dead at 1:41 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Video surveillance showed a gunman wearing a black and gray hooded windbreaker firing “several” rounds at a speeding sedan, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Shell casings were recovered near the corner of 28th Street and Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

The death of Hernandez marked the 20th homicide of the extended Fourth of July weekend, in which more than 100 people were shot.

No one was in custody.

