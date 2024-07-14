The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
4 shot when gunman opens fire into Calumet Heights neighborhood gathering

Someone opened fire into a crowd gathered in the 9500 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Four people were hurt in a shooting July 14, 2024, in Calumet Park.

Four people were wounded after someone opened fire during a celebration early Sunday in a Calumet Heights mass shooting on city’s South Side.

About 1:45 a.m., someone fired shots at a group gathered for a celebration in the 9500 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 22-year-old was hit in the back. The pair were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition while a 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg and declined medical attention, police said.

There was no one in custody.

