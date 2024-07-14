Oak Lawn man shot in Little Village dies

A 31-year-old Oak Lawn man who was shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood has died.
Guillermo Ramos was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Ramos was standing on the sidewalk when an assailant fired shots in the area and he was shot in the back and forearm, police said.
He was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The Hawks’ prospect pool is almost overflowing with talent after adding in their 2024 draft class, including the defenseman taken with the No. 2 overall pick.
Everyone’s tolerance is different, and sometimes love isn’t enough to get you through challenges in relationships.
She treats her grown son like he’s the more mature one.
The FBI early Sunday named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the shooting.