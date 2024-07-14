The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Oak Lawn man shot in Little Village dies

Guillermo Ramos, 31 and from Oak Lawn, died Saturday morning a day after he was shot in Little Village.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An Oak Lawn man who was shot Friday in Chicago has died.

A 31-year-old Oak Lawn man who was shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood has died.

Guillermo Ramos was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ramos was standing on the sidewalk when an assailant fired shots in the area and he was shot in the back and forearm, police said.

He was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

