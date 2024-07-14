Oak Lawn man shot in Little Village dies

A 31-year-old Oak Lawn man who was shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood has died.

Guillermo Ramos was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ramos was standing on the sidewalk when an assailant fired shots in the area and he was shot in the back and forearm, police said.

He was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.