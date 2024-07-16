The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man stabbed during fight in Chatham

A 39-year-old was stabbed four times about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed during fight in Chatham
Screenshot 2024-07-16 at 5.25.33 PM.png

The 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Google Maps

A man was stabbed four times Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.

The 39-year-old was fighting with another man who pulled out a sharp object and swung it about 2:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and three wounds to his back, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Madigan lawyers seek dismissal of 14 counts against ex-House speaker, citing Supreme Court ruling
Woman dies days after being shot in Albany Park
Grandma's $50M trust fund a fake, feds say in latest allegation against scammer awaiting sentencing
Dos hombres heridos en un tiroteo en La Villita
Chicago’s top watchdog pushed to probe police oversight agency's investigations, allegations of retaliation
Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing
The Latest
DNCSHELTER-071624-8.jpg
The Watchdogs
Ahead of DNC, Brandon Johnson puts homeless on the street to make room for tent city occupants
Residents of a Magnificent Mile shelter are evicted to make room for occupants of a tent encampment that’s being cleared ahead of the Democratic National Convention.
By Brett Chase Lauren FitzPatrick , and 1 more
 
54123.jpg
White Sox
White Sox select 11 pitchers in draft
Five left-handers among crop of pitchers taken.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A Chicago Police Department vehicle.
Crime
Woman dies days after being shot in Albany Park
Valentina Garcia, 21, was inside a vehicle July 9 in the 3800 block of West Ainslie Street when she was struck by a bullet about 6:54 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
4_SITC_2024_Ty.Optix.jpg.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
The best free things to do in Chicago this summer, from backyard Broadway to “Barbie” in the park
With summer in Chicago comes a slew of free events that highlight some of the brightest stars on the city’s cultural scene.
By Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
 
0716 CST COver.jpg
News
Editor's note: Here's why you didn't get a newspaper today
Tuesday’s Sun-Times was not printed due to issues at our vendor’s printing facility. We’ve made the e-paper available for free today. Tuesday’s paper will be delivered tomorrow along with Wednesday’s edition.
By Jennifer Kho
 