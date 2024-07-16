Man stabbed during fight in Chatham

A man was stabbed four times Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.
The 39-year-old was fighting with another man who pulled out a sharp object and swung it about 2:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a stab wound to his abdomen and three wounds to his back, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.
No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
