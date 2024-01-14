The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Man, shot killed in Woodlawn

A 38-year-old man was in the 1500 block of East 67th Street about 5:52 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Woodlawn.

Police said the gunman fled the scene. No one was in custody.

