Man, shot killed in Woodlawn

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Woodlawn.
A 38-year-old man was in the 1500 block of East 67th Street about 5:52 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Police said the gunman fled the scene. No one was in custody.
