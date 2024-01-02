The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
2 women shot, killed in domestic dispute in Cicero; search underway for suspect

Officers found the women, 19 and 29, with gunshot wounds around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 48th Court.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Police are searching for someone who shot and killed two women Tuesday night in southwest suburban Cicero.

Officers found the women, 19 and 29, with gunshot wounds around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 48th Court, a spokesperson for the Cicero Police Department said.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute, police said.

