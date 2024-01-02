2 women shot, killed in domestic dispute in Cicero; search underway for suspect
Officers found the women, 19 and 29, with gunshot wounds around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 48th Court.
Police are searching for someone who shot and killed two women Tuesday night in southwest suburban Cicero.
Officers found the women, 19 and 29, with gunshot wounds around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 48th Court, a spokesperson for the Cicero Police Department said.
They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute, police said.
No other details were available.
