Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Two brothers shot, one fatally, outside CICS Loomis-Longwood high in Washington Heights: CPD

New details have surfaced after two brothers — 18 and 27 — were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street Sunday evening when at least one person approached them and fired shots, police said.

By  Violet Miller
 Updated  
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg

New details have emerged about a fatal shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old student dead and his 27-year-old brother wounded in a shooting outside a Washington Heights high school.

The two men, 18-year-old Maurice Clay and his 27-year-old brother, were outside CICS Loomis-Longwood, 1309 W. 95th St., when “at least one” person approached them and fired shots after exiting the rear passenger side of a “small black car” with a missing bumper, according to a police report.

Clay, who was shot in his head, neck and leg, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His brother was shot in his foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

Police were called to the school before the shooting because of a disturbance involving students. One of the students involved in the earlier scuffle allegedly said: “Have somebody on all the exits because this is not over,” the report said.

Additionally, a school official told police a “new” student had been “causing issues” at the school.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from two guns, one of which was possibly a rifle, the report said.

The victims’ mother and the 27-year-old brother did not immediately comment when reached by phone Tuesday morning and police have not announced any arrests.

Check back for details.

