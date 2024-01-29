Woman found shot dead in South Shore

A woman was found dead in South Shore on Monday night.
The 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene in the 7600 block of South East End Avenue about 6:35 p.m., police said. She had a single gunshot wound to the head, and police had ruled her death a homicide.
No one is in custody.
