Monday, January 29, 2024
Food delivery driver killed in Englewood shooting

A 53-year-old man was driving north in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street about 6:33 p.m. Monday when he heard shots and crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

By  Violet Miller
   
A man was shot and killed in Englewood on Monday night.

The 53-year-old man was driving north in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street about 6:33 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain before crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

The man, who had been shot multiple times in the chest, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
Monterio Williams (left) and Robert Boston, both students at Innovations High School, were both shot and killed in the Loop Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
Crime
Mothers mourn sons killed in Loop shooting outside CPS high school: ‘I’m still calling his name’
‘I dropped my son off at school, and that was the last time I saw him alive,’ said Blondean Gartley, whose son, Monterio Williams, was shot and killed last week.
By Mary Norkol
 
ciceroshooting-020319-2.jpg
Crime
Woman found shot dead in South Shore
The woman, 48, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 7600 block of South East End Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
carrol-shooting-03092018-1.jpg
Crime
Man critically injured after Greater Grand Crossing shooting
The man was in the 7100 block of South South Chicago Avenue about 5:49 p.m. Monday when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot the man, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Interns, residents, chief residents and fellows at Northwestern’s McGaw Medical Center voted 794 to 148 in favor of union representation, an NLRB spokesperson said.
Health
Northwestern’s medical residents and fellows vote to unionize
Interns, residents, chief residents and fellows at the McGaw Medical Center voted 794 to 148 in favor of union representation, an NLRB spokesperson said.
By Violet Miller
 
Flanked by attorneys, Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan, walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, after being convicted of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff should get up to 5 years in prison for lies ‘calculated to thwart’ probe into former boss, feds say
But lawyers for Tim Mapes argue their client should be sentenced to time served, supervised release and “significant” community service.
By Jon Seidel
 