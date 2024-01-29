Food delivery driver killed in Englewood shooting

A man was shot and killed in Englewood on Monday night.

The 53-year-old man was driving north in the 5700 block of South Sangamon Street about 6:33 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain before crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

The man, who had been shot multiple times in the chest, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

No one is in custody.

