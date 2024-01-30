The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Edgewater armed robbery attempt ends with shootout; 2 possibly related attacks in West Ridge overnight

No one was reported injured or in custody during the three attacks, which happened in less than an hour.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were robbed at gunpoint and a third man got into a shootout with someone trying to rob him early Tuesday during similar attacks that happened in less than an hour in Edgewater and West Ridge.

The first robbery occurred around 3:40 a.m. when two armed men approached a 45-year-old man inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Lunt Avenue and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

After the man complied, the robbers got into a silver SUV and sped away, police said.

About half an hour later, two gunmen exited separate vehicles in the 6100 block of North Wolcott Avenue and robbed a 29-year-old man sitting in his vehicle, police said.

About 10 minutes later, around 4:25 a.m., a 23-year-old man was walking in the 5400 block of North Winthrop Avenue when a white car and dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside one of the vehicles exited showing a firearm and demanding the man’s belongings, police said.

The robbery was thwarted when a shootout ensued between the victim, who holds a concealed carry license and valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, and the attacker, officials said. The victim was not shot, though it was unclear whether either robber was wounded, police said.

The robbers returned to the vehicles empty handed and both vehicles fled south.

Police are investigating the possibility the three attacks are linked and no arrests have been announced.

