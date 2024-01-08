The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Man critically injured after East Garfield Park shooting

A man was on the street in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue about 6:41 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the lower back and wounded, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was critically injured in a shooting in East Garfield Park on Monday night.

The man, whose age was unknown, was on the street in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue about 6:41 p.m. when he was shot in the lower back, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

