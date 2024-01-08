Man critically injured after East Garfield Park shooting
A man was on the street in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue about 6:41 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the lower back and wounded, police said.
The man, whose age was unknown, was on the street in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue about 6:41 p.m. when he was shot in the lower back, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
