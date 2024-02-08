The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Woman killed in Archer Heights hit-and-run

The woman, 68, was hit by the driver of a Ram vehicle about 4:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road. The vehicle fled the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 68-year-old woman was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The driver of a Ram vehicle ran a red light and hit the woman just before 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said. The driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

