Friday, April 22, 2022
Cubs injury update: OF Clint Frazier headed to IL with appendicitis

Pitcher Alec Mills slated for rehab start in Iowa on Saturday.

Mark Potash
   
Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier signed a one-year contract with the Cubs as a free agent in the offseason.

Clint Frazier is hitting .143 (3-for-21) in the early going for the Cubs.

Matt York/AP

Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier is headed to the injury list with appendicitis, the team announced Friday.

The Cubs also provided injury updates on three other players:

Pitcher Wade Miley (elbow) pitched a bullpen session Friday.

Pitcher Alec Mills (back) will get a rehab start with Class AAA Iowa on Saturday.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) is continuing throwing and hitting work in Arizona.

