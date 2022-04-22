Cubs injury update: OF Clint Frazier headed to IL with appendicitis

Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier is headed to the injury list with appendicitis, the team announced Friday.
The Cubs also provided injury updates on three other players:
Pitcher Wade Miley (elbow) pitched a bullpen session Friday.
Pitcher Alec Mills (back) will get a rehab start with Class AAA Iowa on Saturday.
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) is continuing throwing and hitting work in Arizona.
The Latest
The changes include ending the privilege that has allowed former Council members-turned-lobbyists to work the floor during City Council meetings and a big increase in potential fines.
While his offensive numbers have taken a dip from the regular season, LaVine has gone back to taking some pride on the defensive end through the first few playoff games. Maybe not to the extent where he was last summer and at the start of the regular season, but much better than the knee allowed him to do the last six weeks.
The game originally was scheduled for a 1:20 p.m. start. But with forecast inclement weather, the Cubs decided to play tonight rather than play a double-header Saturday. “When in doubt, I don’t want to play doubleheaders,” manager David Ross said.
Woman’s body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side — fourth body found in city waterways in a week
Her body was spotted and pulled from the water Friday morning at Damen Avenue, police said.
As a child, Louise ‘Ouizi’ Jones learned to paint flowers using watercolors. Now, she paints murals filled with her signature giant bouquets around Chicago.