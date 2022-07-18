The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Gabby Hartnett, Willson Contreras in a league of their own

They are the only two Cubs catchers to start an All-Star Game.

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Gabby Hartnett, Willson Contreras in a league of their own
Screen_Shot_2022_07_18_at_2.54.00_PM.png

With an .821 OPS, 13 home runs and 122 weighted runs created plus at the All-Star break, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is on track for about 4.2 WAR.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The list of Cubs catchers to start an All-Star Game is short. There was Gabby Hartnett in 1934, 1936 and 1937, and there’s Willson Contreras, who was elected to start Tuesday in Los Angeles after starting in 2018 and 2019.

Hall of Famer Hartnett towers over Cubs catching history with a 52.7 WAR, as listed at Fangraphs.com. Contreras, who is having his best overall season at age 30, is at 14.4 career fWAR. He would need to remain with the Cubs through the trade deadline and stay a few more seasons to challenge 19th-century star King Kelly for No. 2 at 24.5.

Jody Davis, an All-Star reserve in 1984 and 1986, hit 122 home runs with the Cubs to trail only Hartnett’s 231 among catchers in franchise history. He had the most sustained success among modern Cubs catchers with 18.5 fWAR to trail Hartnett, Kelly and Johnny Kling (20.0) of the Tinker-Evers-Chance teams of the early 1900s.

Contreras is next in line.

Let’s look deeper at the Cubs’ two All-Star starting catchers:

Hartnett: The Cubs’ regular catcher in the 1932, 1935 and 1938 World Series, he also had three plate appearances in the 1929 Series after he had been injured for most of the season. His 1938 ‘‘Homer in the Gloamin’ ’’ is one of the storied moments in baseball history, a shot to the left-field bleachers with visibility nil in a tie game about to be called because of darkness in pre-lights Wrigley Field. That 3-2 victory boosted the Cubs past the visiting Pirates atop the National League.

In 1935, when he hit .344/.405/.545 with 13 homers, 91 RBI and 154 weighted runs created plus, Hartnett was named the NL’s Most Valuable Player.

A Cub for 19 of his 20 seasons before finishing with the Giants in 1941, Hartnett blended offensive production with star-level defense. His 127 career wRC+ ranks fifth among Hall of Fame catchers. Mike Piazza leads the group at 140, but Hartnett tops modern Hall of Famers Johnny Bench (125), Yogi Berra (124), Carlton Fisk (117), Gary Carter (116) and Ivan Rodriguez (104).

Contreras: He started his own postseason legacy in 2016, including a homer against the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw in the Cubs’ 5-0 victory in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series and an RBI double that gave the Cubs a 3-1 lead on their way to an 8-7 victory against the Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.

Contreras has given the Cubs a power presence, with 108 homers since his debut in 2016. That’s third among Cubs catchers behind Hartnett and Davis. Contreras’ 117 wRC+ is third among Cubs catchers, 10 points behind Hartnett and 21 behind Kelly.

An fWAR of 2.9 in 2019 is Contreras’ career high, but he’s at 2.4 at the All-Star break. When not catching, he has taken advantage of opportunities as the designated hitter. With an .821 OPS, 13 homers and 122 wRC+, Contreras is on track for about 4.2 fWAR.

At normal production, it would take Contreras three or four seasons to catch Kelly on the fWAR list among Cubs catchers. Getting the three or four seasons might be the hardest part.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Clayton Kershaw and Shane McClanahan named All-Star Game starters
Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick
Cubs snap nine-game skid, but David Ross knows there’s a lot of work to do
This You Gotta See: Contreras brothers take the All-Star stage together in Los Angeles
Cubs drop doubleheader vs. Mets, extending skid to nine
Left-hander Brandon Hughes shining out of Cubs’ overworked bullpen
The Latest
Blackhawks_General_Manager_Hockey.jpg
Sports Media
Eddie Olczyk owns decision to leave Blackhawks, but he didn’t arrive at it alone
The Hawks and Olczyk had been talking for weeks about a potential contract, but the team essentially let him test free agency. That allowed the Kraken to swoop in.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to reporters on July 4 about the mass shooting that happened earlier that day at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Highland Park parade shooting
Pritzker touts emergency rule change to give State Police ‘fuller picture’ of FOID card applicants’ history
Deemed a “first step” by gun control advocates, the new emergency rule is designed to allow State Police to consider a larger range of information in the definition of clear and present danger and clarify the agency’s authority to use the reports.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Flanked by residents, attorneys and supporters, attorney Christopher Wilmes discusses a lawsuit filed against Pangea Properties during a news conference in front of Pangea Properties’ Washington Plaza Apartments, at 5501 W. Washington Blvd. on the West Side, Monday, July 18, 2022.
Chicago
Tenants sue Pangea Properties alleging health and safety hazards
Pangea is one of the city’s largest landlords with 423 rental properties that include 7,500 units on the South and West sides, according to the lawsuit.
By Manny Ramos
 
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop — part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes — is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.
Education
CHA to consider leasing public housing land to CPS for new Near South Side high school
The former Harold Ickes site has been vacant since 2010, and now Chicago Housing Authority officials are looking to lease the land to CPS. South Side residents say low-income housing promises made to the Black community by elected officials have gone by the wayside.
By Mariah Rush and Nader Issa
 
Noah Schultz of Oswego East High School was the White Sox’ first-round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.
White Sox
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with first-round pick
The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 