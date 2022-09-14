The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs call up Jared Young, put Rafael Ortega on 60-day IL

Cubs notes: Frank Schwindel said he’s “probably” out for the season.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs call up Jared Young, put Rafael Ortega on 60-day IL
Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the rest of the season after breaking his finger on Tuesday. File photo.

Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is out for the rest of the season after breaking his finger on Tuesday. File photo.

AP Photos

DES MOINES – About a half an hour before first pitch on Wednesday, Iowa Cubs Marty Pevey had to shuffle his starting lineup. He’d received word that Jared Young was needed elsewhere.

Later that evening, the Cubs announced that they’d called up the outfielder/corner infielder from Triple-A and put Rafael Ortega (broken left ring finger) on the 60-day injured list before beating the Mets 6-3 in the final game of a three-game set in New York. The Cubs swept the series.

Young is lined up to be the 16th Cub to make his MLB debut this season.

The I-Cubs have been moving Young around on defense this season. He’s primarily played first base in his professional career, but this season he’s played almost as many games at third base (40) as first (42). He’s also made 24 appearances in the outfield this year.

After Ortega broke his finger Tuesday while attempting a bunt, Young’s versatility was an advantage.

Schwinel likely out for season

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel told the Sun-Times he is “probably” out for the season. His nagging back injury flared up again, and the Iowa Cubs put him on the seven-day injured list last month, about a week and a half after the Cubs optioned him to Triple-A.

“It’s just been really frustrating,” he said. “Especially [because] last year was unbelievable, and obviously, you come back, try and do it all over again. But having a setback in spring and then just grinding the whole way, never really catching my stride, it was tough.

“Because I wouldn’t feel good more than a couple of days in a row before it would get me again. But it’s part of the game, and build from that, and come back even better.”

He’s ramping up toward hitting.

“But just running out of days,” he said.

Alzolay to join cubs this weekend

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay is set to rejoin the Cubs this weekend when they take on the Rockies at Wrigley Field, manager David Ross told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

Related

Alzolay, who entered spring training with a right lat strain, has been on the injured list all season. But he told the Sun-Times that he’s used that time to gain strength and clean up his mechanics.

“I feel that I can throw the ball harder now without trying to really throw the ball harder,” he said. “So, it’s just those little things that, at the end of the day, make a big difference.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
For Jackson Frazier, any potential future with Cubs went out the window when DFA’d
Cubs not playoff-bound, but three affiliates are
Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay eyes return from IL: ‘Just enjoy the moment’
Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has chance to be ‘a face of the franchise’
Cubs taking good look at their youngsters as season winds down
Cubs not ruling out moving Nico Hoerner back to second base if they sign shortstop in offseason
The Latest
R. Kelly’s former business manager Darrel McDavid stands Wednesday in the lobby of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
Crime
Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid acquitted on all counts
McDavid testified that he followed lawyers’ advice as he helped coordinate payoffs ahead of Kelly’s 2008 child porn trial — payments federal prosecutors alleged was hush money.
By Andy Grimm
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
Crime
Man stabbed to death in Chatham
An argument preceded the stabbing in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loyola’s Jake Stearney (15) looks to pass against St. Rita.
High School Football
AP Week 4 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
By Associated Press
 
Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey speaks Wednesday in Washington Park.
Politics
Bailey visits South Side mass shooting scene: ‘It breaks my heart ... to see what’s happening across Chicago’
“Those affected by the senseless shootings in Washington Park, Garfield Park and the families of the more than 500 people ... killed in Chicago this year — I want you to know that I am fighting to end this bloodshed,” the Illinois GOP candidate for governor said. But dozens of residents and activists told the downstate farmer to take his campaign elsewhere.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
The Cubs DFA’d Jackson Frazier on June 10, the last time they were in New York.
Cubs
For Jackson Frazier, any potential future with Cubs went out the window when DFA’d
The Cubs DFA’d Frazier the last time they were in New York. He accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 