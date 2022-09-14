Cubs call up Jared Young, put Rafael Ortega on 60-day IL

DES MOINES – About a half an hour before first pitch on Wednesday, Iowa Cubs Marty Pevey had to shuffle his starting lineup. He’d received word that Jared Young was needed elsewhere.

Later that evening, the Cubs announced that they’d called up the outfielder/corner infielder from Triple-A and put Rafael Ortega (broken left ring finger) on the 60-day injured list before beating the Mets 6-3 in the final game of a three-game set in New York. The Cubs swept the series.

Young is lined up to be the 16th Cub to make his MLB debut this season.

The I-Cubs have been moving Young around on defense this season. He’s primarily played first base in his professional career, but this season he’s played almost as many games at third base (40) as first (42). He’s also made 24 appearances in the outfield this year.

After Ortega broke his finger Tuesday while attempting a bunt, Young’s versatility was an advantage.

Schwinel likely out for season

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel told the Sun-Times he is “probably” out for the season. His nagging back injury flared up again, and the Iowa Cubs put him on the seven-day injured list last month, about a week and a half after the Cubs optioned him to Triple-A.

“It’s just been really frustrating,” he said. “Especially [because] last year was unbelievable, and obviously, you come back, try and do it all over again. But having a setback in spring and then just grinding the whole way, never really catching my stride, it was tough.

“Because I wouldn’t feel good more than a couple of days in a row before it would get me again. But it’s part of the game, and build from that, and come back even better.”

He’s ramping up toward hitting.

“But just running out of days,” he said.

Alzolay to join cubs this weekend

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay is set to rejoin the Cubs this weekend when they take on the Rockies at Wrigley Field, manager David Ross told reporters in New York on Wednesday.

Alzolay, who entered spring training with a right lat strain, has been on the injured list all season. But he told the Sun-Times that he’s used that time to gain strength and clean up his mechanics.

“I feel that I can throw the ball harder now without trying to really throw the ball harder,” he said. “So, it’s just those little things that, at the end of the day, make a big difference.”

