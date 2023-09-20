How Cubs’ Alexander Canario seized his rare major-league opportunity

Cubs rookie outfielder Alexander Canario was even a little out in front of the outside curveball he launched over the left-field fence at Wrigley Field for a grand slam on Tuesday against the Pirates.

“But you just see the amount of bat speed and loft that he can create is just different,” Cubs hitting coach Dustin Kelly told the Sun-Times the next day. “There’s not many guys that can do that.”

Canario had only logged one major-league at-bat before his first major-league start on Tuesday. But the way he approached his down time set him up for an impressive game Tuesday, as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and that grand slam in the Cubs’ 14-1 victory.

“It was difficult, I will admit,” Canario said through team interpreter Fredy Quevedo. “I will also admit I did want to play being up here. “But I was just waiting for the opportunity, and I just always kept myself mentally calm and always mentally ready.”

He became the first Cub in the modern era (since 1901) to hit a grand slam in his first MLB start. He’s the only MLB player to hit a grand slam and drive in at least five runs in his first major-league start since the RBI became an official stat in 1920, according to OPTA Stats.

“It’s surreal; I really have no words,” Canario said. “Just to think back, in January, I was in a boot and I was on the scooter to move around. And now, I hit a grand slam in the big-leagues.”

His comeback from offseason surgeries on his shoulder and ankle made his performance all the more impressive.

“I almost wanted to cry for him,” said Kelly, who spent 2021-2022 as the Cubs’ minor-league hitting coordinator. “Because we spent so much time together in the minor leagues, and then he goes through that injury last year. And it was devastating because he had such a good year finishing in Triple-A, and everything that he did was putting him on pace to contribute up here at some point earlier in the year than what he was able to do this year.”

Canario got his call-up when rosters expanded in September. His first major-league at-bat was against Giants closer Camilo Doval as a pinch hitter. But he’s also been working with the major-league coaching staff and getting to know his new teammates.

“He’s been soaking up a lot of information, asking a lot of questions,” left fielder Ian Happ said. “Been out there with me in BP doing some outfield stuff. It’s been fun to get to talk to him and know that he wants to learn.”

Stroman playoff role

Right-hander Marcus Stroman has already provided the Cubs with some valuable innings out of the bullpen. But does he hope there’s a path to stretch out and return to the rotation come October?

“I think I’m one of the most elite starters when I’m healthy,” Stroman said. “But I’m open to any role that will help the team.”

He proved that when he pitched in back-to-back games in Arizona this weekend, as soon as he came off the injured list (fractured rib cartilage).

Injury updates

Cubs relievers Brandon Hughes (knee surgery) and Nick Burdi (appendectomy) successfully cleared the first back-to-backs of their Triple-A rehab assignments last week. Hughes then threw one hitless inning Tuesday, and Burdi allowed a run in one inning Wednesday.