Evaluating the Cubs’ third base battle with Christopher Morel focusing on one position

MESA, Ariz. – The ball jumped off Christopher Morel’s bat and soared into deep right-center field. It was his second live batting practice at-bat of spring training, off right-hander Caleb Kilian, and already he was putting a charge in the Cubs lineup.

“I point to the age a little bit because just what he did at that age in the league, you take note of that,” manager Craig Counsell said Sunday.

Morel, 24, has been a source of power for the Cubs’ offense since he debuted in 2022, making the jump straight from Double-A. And what he accomplished offensively over parts of the last two seasons has made figuring out the best defensive role for the designated hitter/utility player a goal for Counsell.

Morel will begin camp focused mostly on third base, Counsell revealed this weekend . After taking at-bats against both Kilian and left-hander Jordan Wicks Sunday, Morel headed over to the short field to take extra ground balls at third base.

“If they give me a chance to play third base, I’ll give my best,” Morel said Sunday. “I’m going to try to show [Counsell], show the Cubs, that I can play third base.”

Third base is the most intriguing position battle in camp, leading into the Cubs’ first full squad workout Monday.

Center field carries questions about Pete Crow-Armstrong’s development plan. First base is shaping up to rely on rookie Michael Busch and corner infielder Patrick Wisdom. But third base is crowded, with Morel, Wisdom, Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni jockeying for playing time. All four can play multiple positions.

Madrigal moved from second base to third last year. Listed as 5-foot-8, Madrigal doesn’t have the typical build of a third baseman, so the plan raised some eyebrows. But he quickly put those concerns to rest and finished No. 5 among third basemen in defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

“Looking back at the start of the season, a lot of people were saying different things,” Madrigal said. “Even myself, I just wasn't sure. I'd never been over there. I put a lot of work into it, and I thought it went pretty well. It's still a work in progress. I feel comfortable over there.”

Wisdom has far more experience at third base than first . But he’s been taking reps at both positions.

“[Counsell being so open and straightforward with that lets me know that I need to go work and spend time each day doing different stuff, addressing each position,” Wisdom said, drawing a distinction between that and his move to part-time first baseman midway through last season. “I'm going to be utilized everywhere, so let's start from Day 1 and work everywhere.”

Mastrobuoni, who can also play middle infield and right field, battled inconsistent playing time last year. But he looks in rhythm at the plate to begin camp.

Morel has been willing to jump into any role since breaking into the big-leagues. Last year, he most often served as the DH, learning how to balance all the down time that comes with that position.

“It was a challenge,” Morel said. “... Just trying to give to my team whatever they want from me.”

At first, his offensive production took a hit, as he poured over video and took swings in the batting cages in between at-bats. With some guidance from first base coach Mike Napoli , Morel found a routine. He finished the season with an .821 OPS.

Morel has significantly more experience at third than DH. But he also has plenty of room to grow. He’s been working on making his throws across the diamond more consistent.

“We've got to figure out positionally – we don't have to decide today – but hopefully get some definition in what we're asking him to do defensively,” Counsell said. “Because there's too much offense there to ignore that.”

