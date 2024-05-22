Cubs' Kyle Hendricks embracing 'big opportunity' in bullpen

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks could relax a little Tuesday, knowing that in a close game, the ringing bullpen phone probably wasn’t for him. But he still described watching the game from the bullpen as exciting.

“It’s fun to be in the game, locked in, everybody’s watching it, paying attention and getting ready for their time when their name is called,” Hendricks said Wednesday. “So, it was different in a way, but it was honestly refreshing.”

Hendricks is available out of the bullpen for at least this turn in the rotation. Addressing the media for the first time since manager Craig Counsell revealed the decision, Hendricks described the conversation with Counsell about the move as, “pretty simple, honestly.”

Hendricks has been a starting pitcher for the Cubs for a decade, so it would have been understandable if he had pushed back, even considering his struggles to begin this season. That was not at all the tone he took Wednesday.

“We all know what’s been going on,” Hendricks said. “I think just trying to give the team the best chance to win at the end of the day, and that’s all I’m trying to be about, too. So I’m honestly excited for the opportunity and the challenge, in a way. It’s been great, just down there with the guys already one game. But just a big opportunity, obviously, to try and turn things around. Still trying to work on things and get some game action, and just trying to contribute, to help the team win in any way I can.”

Hendricks has some long ago relief experience from the minor leagues, plus one regular season game and one postseason game in the majors. But he said being familiar with the feeling in the bullpen was a “huge help.” And he’s solicited advice from several teammates who have served as both starters and relievers: Mark Leiter Jr, Drew Smyly, Tyson Miller.

“I love to be close to him in the bullpen because there are a lot of things I can take from him,” veteran reliever Héctor Neris told the Sun-Times. “... I say thank you for having a guy like him close to the young guys, too. Bringing more experience in there can help the team in every way.”

Alzolay shut down

Reliever Adbert Alzolay (strained right flexor) is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, Counsell said Wednesday. Alzolay went out for a second opinion this week before the Cubs put together the plan.

Counsell called the injury a “degree of” the forearm strain Alzolay sustained last September.

“He aggravated that injury,” Counsell said.

When asked if surgery was on the table down the line if Alzolay’s forearm didn’t respond to the treatment plan, Counsell said: “I think that’s kind of where it always stands. But he’s treating it conservatively with rest right now.”

Other injury news

After lefty Drew Smyly’s successful rehab outing with High-A South Bend on Tuesday, the Cubs were considering another rehab outing but weren’t decided on next steps as of Wednesday afternoon. Counsell said Smyly (right hip impingement) “pitched great, felt good,” as he threw three shutout innings. The manager expects Smyly will be activated “at the latest, by next week.”

Right-hander Daniel Palencia, in his second rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa, issued two walks and allowed a run in ⅓ of an inning Tuesday.

“We’re just gonna keep going with Daniel a little bit here,” Counsell said. “He’s doing good health-wise, hasn’t pitched well the first two times out.”