Cubs lose 4-3 to Reds, drop to fourth in NL Central

CINCINNATI – Over the last three days, the No. 2-5 spots in the National League Central standings have been completely rearranged.

Going into the Cubs’ four-game series against the Reds this weekend, the Cubs were holding onto second in the division, five games back of the Brewers. And the Reds were in last place.

When the Cubs fell 4-3 to the Reds on Saturday, however, it was their third straight loss. Dropping to a 31-34 record, the Cubs plummeted to No. 4 in the standings, just barely above the last-place Cardinals (30-33). The Reds took over as the sole owner of the No. 2 spot.

“There’s a game the next day, and we’ve got to keep fighting for every inch of every game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And that’s the only way you get out of it. … No one’s going to feel sorry for you. And we’re not feeling sorry for ourselves.”

The Cubs have lost 12 of their last 16 games. And in that time, they’ve played 12 games against division opponents, going 10-2.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, when asked if he kept an eye on the standings during such a division-packed stretch of schedule, said: “It’s June.”

Point taken. There are plenty more games to play. And the Reds the last few days have shown the upside of tight division standings. But going into the season, there was a strong argument for the Cubs to be the division favorite. They aren’t playing like it right now.

“Obviously there’s a lot of talent in this division,” Swanson said. “There’s a lot of good pitching, a lot of good position players. Every game seems to be a fight. It seems to come down to who can make plays when it matters. And I’m looking forward to our day coming soon.”

The Cubs have one more game in Cincinnati before heading to Tampa Bay. Then they return to Wrigley Field for another in-division series, against the Cardinals.

“We’re not getting the results we want, and that always leaves you with a bad taste in your mouth,” Counsell said. “But we got an opportunity tomorrow to turn the page and do better.”

Offensive progress

Swanson went 3-for-4 Saturday with two doubles, the day after hitting a home run and making hard contact on a pair of lineouts. David Bote also recorded three hits, and he scored twice.

The Cubs out-hit the Reds 10-6. But they left 12 runners on base.

“I really liked our at-bats and intent,” Swanson said. “It can be a really hard game. It can be a cruel game. Seemed like a lot of just-misses today. And so often, we can try and overcorrect and put ourselves in our own slump because we’re trying to do more – whereas less can be more.”

It is encouraging that the offense is showing signs of coming out of their May rut. But those strides have yet to translate into consistent wins.

Wicks in relief

Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks made his first appearance since being activated from the 15-day IL on Friday. In his first career relief appearance, he allowed one run in 3 ⅓ innings.

“I’m just pumped to see him back out there,” said starter Ben Brown, who gave up three runs in four innings. “He looked really good tonight, and excited to see him progress post-injury.”

