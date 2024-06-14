The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Jordan Wicks exits start vs. Cardinals with right oblique discomfort

In his abbreviated outing, Wicks struck out two, allowed two hits and no runs. The left-hander was making his first start since going on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain on April 28.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Cardinals Cubs Baseball

Left-hander Jordan Wicks left Friday’s game early after his return from the 15-day IL.

David Banks/AP Photos

Cubs left-hander Jordan Wicks left Friday’s game against the Cardinals with right oblique discomfort after 1 ⅔ innings.

In his abbreviated outing, Wicks struck out two, allowed two hits and no runs. The left-hander was making his first start since going on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain on April 28.

With rookie Ben Brown out of action for the foreseeable future, Wicks’ return lined up perfectly. Now, Wicks’ availability is up in the air. The rotation has endured injuries to Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon.

Wicks tossed 3 ⅓ innings of relief on Saturday., allowing one run, three hits and striking out two. This season has been rocky for the left-hander after making the Opening Day roster for the first time.

